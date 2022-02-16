Centrum Capital Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.31 crore, down 17.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.31 crore in December 2021 down 17.06% from Rs. 7.60 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.42 crore in December 2021 down 2087.57% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2021 down 121.16% from Rs. 8.27 crore in December 2020.

Centrum Capital shares closed at 29.80 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.15% returns over the last 6 months and 20.89% over the last 12 months.