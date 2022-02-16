Centrum Capital Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.31 crore, down 17.06% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 01:48 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Centrum Capital are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.31 crore in December 2021 down 17.06% from Rs. 7.60 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.42 crore in December 2021 down 2087.57% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2021 down 121.16% from Rs. 8.27 crore in December 2020.
Centrum Capital shares closed at 29.80 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.15% returns over the last 6 months and 20.89% over the last 12 months.
|Centrum Capital
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.61
|11.76
|6.45
|Other Operating Income
|0.70
|1.24
|1.15
|Total Income From Operations
|6.31
|12.99
|7.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.77
|4.40
|4.29
|Depreciation
|0.48
|0.49
|0.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|2.44
|-0.37
|-0.33
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.72
|2.31
|2.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.12
|6.16
|0.86
|Other Income
|2.89
|7.57
|6.87
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.23
|13.73
|7.73
|Interest
|13.29
|15.38
|8.92
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-15.52
|-1.65
|-1.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-15.52
|-1.65
|-1.18
|Tax
|-1.10
|0.33
|-0.52
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-14.42
|-1.98
|-0.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-14.42
|-1.98
|-0.66
|Equity Share Capital
|41.60
|41.60
|41.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.35
|-0.05
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.35
|-0.05
|-0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.35
|-0.05
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.35
|-0.05
|-0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited