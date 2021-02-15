Centrum Capital Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.60 crore, up 136.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.60 crore in December 2020 up 136.71% from Rs. 3.21 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2020 up 86.85% from Rs. 5.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.27 crore in December 2020 up 316.49% from Rs. 3.82 crore in December 2019.

Centrum Capital shares closed at 25.00 on February 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 72.41% returns over the last 6 months and 21.36% over the last 12 months.