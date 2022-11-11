Centrum Capital Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 301.39 crore, up 97.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 301.39 crore in September 2022 up 97.48% from Rs. 152.62 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.18 crore in September 2022 down 1.12% from Rs. 16.99 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 160.01 crore in September 2022 up 136.67% from Rs. 67.61 crore in September 2021.

Centrum Capital shares closed at 24.20 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.83% returns over the last 6 months and -39.80% over the last 12 months.