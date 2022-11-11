 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Centrum Capital Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 301.39 crore, up 97.48% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Centrum Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 301.39 crore in September 2022 up 97.48% from Rs. 152.62 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.18 crore in September 2022 down 1.12% from Rs. 16.99 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 160.01 crore in September 2022 up 136.67% from Rs. 67.61 crore in September 2021.

Centrum Capital shares closed at 24.20 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.83% returns over the last 6 months and -39.80% over the last 12 months.

Centrum Capital
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 299.86 274.61 152.62
Other Operating Income 1.54 2.49 --
Total Income From Operations 301.39 277.10 152.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 28.84 16.89 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 99.19 96.85 57.88
Depreciation 10.14 9.44 4.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 42.96 27.61 5.30
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 48.31 80.38 26.24
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 71.95 45.93 59.04
Other Income 77.92 3.44 4.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 149.87 49.37 63.46
Interest 144.74 163.60 70.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.12 -114.22 -6.73
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 5.12 -114.22 -6.73
Tax 9.85 0.30 5.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.73 -114.52 -11.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.73 -114.52 -11.79
Minority Interest -12.46 45.27 -5.21
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -17.18 -69.25 -16.99
Equity Share Capital 41.60 41.60 41.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.41 -1.66 -0.41
Diluted EPS -0.41 -1.66 -0.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.11 -1.66 -0.41
Diluted EPS -0.41 -1.66 -0.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Centrum Capital #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results
first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:50 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.