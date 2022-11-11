Centrum Capital Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 301.39 crore, up 97.48% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Centrum Capital are:
Net Sales at Rs 301.39 crore in September 2022 up 97.48% from Rs. 152.62 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.18 crore in September 2022 down 1.12% from Rs. 16.99 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 160.01 crore in September 2022 up 136.67% from Rs. 67.61 crore in September 2021.
Centrum Capital shares closed at 24.20 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.83% returns over the last 6 months and -39.80% over the last 12 months.
|
|Centrum Capital
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|299.86
|274.61
|152.62
|Other Operating Income
|1.54
|2.49
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|301.39
|277.10
|152.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|28.84
|16.89
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|99.19
|96.85
|57.88
|Depreciation
|10.14
|9.44
|4.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|42.96
|27.61
|5.30
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|48.31
|80.38
|26.24
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|71.95
|45.93
|59.04
|Other Income
|77.92
|3.44
|4.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|149.87
|49.37
|63.46
|Interest
|144.74
|163.60
|70.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5.12
|-114.22
|-6.73
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5.12
|-114.22
|-6.73
|Tax
|9.85
|0.30
|5.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.73
|-114.52
|-11.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.73
|-114.52
|-11.79
|Minority Interest
|-12.46
|45.27
|-5.21
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-17.18
|-69.25
|-16.99
|Equity Share Capital
|41.60
|41.60
|41.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.41
|-1.66
|-0.41
|Diluted EPS
|-0.41
|-1.66
|-0.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|-1.66
|-0.41
|Diluted EPS
|-0.41
|-1.66
|-0.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited