    Centrum Capital Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 301.39 crore, up 97.48% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Centrum Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 301.39 crore in September 2022 up 97.48% from Rs. 152.62 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.18 crore in September 2022 down 1.12% from Rs. 16.99 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 160.01 crore in September 2022 up 136.67% from Rs. 67.61 crore in September 2021.

    Centrum Capital shares closed at 24.20 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.83% returns over the last 6 months and -39.80% over the last 12 months.

    Centrum Capital
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations299.86274.61152.62
    Other Operating Income1.542.49--
    Total Income From Operations301.39277.10152.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods28.8416.89--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost99.1996.8557.88
    Depreciation10.149.444.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies42.9627.615.30
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses48.3180.3826.24
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax71.9545.9359.04
    Other Income77.923.444.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax149.8749.3763.46
    Interest144.74163.6070.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.12-114.22-6.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.12-114.22-6.73
    Tax9.850.305.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.73-114.52-11.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.73-114.52-11.79
    Minority Interest-12.4645.27-5.21
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-17.18-69.25-16.99
    Equity Share Capital41.6041.6041.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.41-1.66-0.41
    Diluted EPS-0.41-1.66-0.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.11-1.66-0.41
    Diluted EPS-0.41-1.66-0.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Centrum Capital #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:50 am