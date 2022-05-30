 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Centrum Capital Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 233.94 crore, up 61.97% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 07:34 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Centrum Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 233.94 crore in March 2022 up 61.97% from Rs. 144.43 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 123.77 crore in March 2022 down 956.65% from Rs. 11.71 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 18.73 crore in March 2022 down 127.63% from Rs. 67.78 crore in March 2021.

Centrum Capital shares closed at 22.90 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -34.01% returns over the last 6 months and -36.83% over the last 12 months.

Centrum Capital
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 233.94 164.56 144.43
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 233.94 164.56 144.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 53.49 4.91 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.15 -0.15 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 83.12 63.98 54.69
Depreciation 8.83 4.32 4.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 9.31 18.46 6.49
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 109.76 32.28 19.44
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -30.72 40.76 59.31
Other Income 3.16 8.62 3.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -27.56 49.38 63.27
Interest 121.97 71.95 60.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -149.53 -22.57 2.82
Exceptional Items -- 9.85 --
P/L Before Tax -149.53 -12.72 2.82
Tax -9.19 8.32 8.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -140.35 -21.04 -5.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -140.35 -21.04 -5.54
Minority Interest 16.57 5.44 -6.17
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -123.77 -15.60 -11.71
Equity Share Capital 41.60 41.60 41.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.98 -0.38 -0.28
Diluted EPS -2.98 -0.38 -0.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.98 -0.38 -0.28
Diluted EPS -2.98 -0.38 -0.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Centrum Capital #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results
first published: May 30, 2022 07:30 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.