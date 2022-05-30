Centrum Capital Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 233.94 crore, up 61.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Centrum Capital are:
Net Sales at Rs 233.94 crore in March 2022 up 61.97% from Rs. 144.43 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 123.77 crore in March 2022 down 956.65% from Rs. 11.71 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 18.73 crore in March 2022 down 127.63% from Rs. 67.78 crore in March 2021.
Centrum Capital shares closed at 22.90 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -34.01% returns over the last 6 months and -36.83% over the last 12 months.
|
|Centrum Capital
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|233.94
|164.56
|144.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|233.94
|164.56
|144.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|53.49
|4.91
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.15
|-0.15
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|83.12
|63.98
|54.69
|Depreciation
|8.83
|4.32
|4.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|9.31
|18.46
|6.49
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|109.76
|32.28
|19.44
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-30.72
|40.76
|59.31
|Other Income
|3.16
|8.62
|3.96
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-27.56
|49.38
|63.27
|Interest
|121.97
|71.95
|60.44
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-149.53
|-22.57
|2.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|9.85
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-149.53
|-12.72
|2.82
|Tax
|-9.19
|8.32
|8.37
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-140.35
|-21.04
|-5.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-140.35
|-21.04
|-5.54
|Minority Interest
|16.57
|5.44
|-6.17
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-123.77
|-15.60
|-11.71
|Equity Share Capital
|41.60
|41.60
|41.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.98
|-0.38
|-0.28
|Diluted EPS
|-2.98
|-0.38
|-0.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.98
|-0.38
|-0.28
|Diluted EPS
|-2.98
|-0.38
|-0.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited