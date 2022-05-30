Centrum Capital Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 233.94 crore, up 61.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 233.94 crore in March 2022 up 61.97% from Rs. 144.43 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 123.77 crore in March 2022 down 956.65% from Rs. 11.71 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 18.73 crore in March 2022 down 127.63% from Rs. 67.78 crore in March 2021.

Centrum Capital shares closed at 22.90 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -34.01% returns over the last 6 months and -36.83% over the last 12 months.