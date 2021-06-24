Centrum Capital Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 144.43 crore, up 17.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 144.43 crore in March 2021 up 17.81% from Rs. 122.59 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.71 crore in March 2021 down 140.68% from Rs. 28.79 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.78 crore in March 2021 up 50.76% from Rs. 44.96 crore in March 2020.

Centrum Capital shares closed at 47.60 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 189.36% returns over the last 6 months and 190.24% over the last 12 months.