Centrum Capital Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 144.43 crore, up 17.81% Y-o-Y
June 24, 2021 / 08:48 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Centrum Capital are:
Net Sales at Rs 144.43 crore in March 2021 up 17.81% from Rs. 122.59 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.71 crore in March 2021 down 140.68% from Rs. 28.79 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.78 crore in March 2021 up 50.76% from Rs. 44.96 crore in March 2020.
Centrum Capital shares closed at 47.60 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 189.36% returns over the last 6 months and 190.24% over the last 12 months.
|Centrum Capital
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|144.43
|120.30
|122.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|144.43
|120.30
|122.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|54.69
|48.74
|48.77
|Depreciation
|4.51
|4.48
|5.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|6.49
|3.67
|0.78
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19.44
|21.78
|31.04
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|59.31
|41.62
|36.91
|Other Income
|3.96
|2.82
|2.96
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|63.27
|44.44
|39.88
|Interest
|60.44
|59.91
|37.68
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.82
|-15.48
|2.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|30.49
|P/L Before Tax
|2.82
|-15.48
|32.68
|Tax
|8.37
|0.02
|7.63
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.54
|-15.49
|25.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.54
|-15.49
|25.05
|Minority Interest
|-6.17
|-0.53
|3.74
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-11.71
|-16.02
|28.79
|Equity Share Capital
|41.60
|41.60
|41.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|-0.39
|0.69
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|-0.39
|0.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|-0.39
|0.69
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|-0.39
|0.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited