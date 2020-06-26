Centrum Capital Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 122.59 crore, up 9.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 122.59 crore in March 2020 up 9.84% from Rs. 111.61 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.79 crore in March 2020 up 116.61% from Rs. 173.34 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.96 crore in March 2020 up 36.99% from Rs. 32.82 crore in March 2019.

Centrum Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.69 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2019.

Centrum Capital shares closed at 18.50 on June 25, 2020 (NSE) and has given -5.37% returns over the last 6 months and -31.10% over the last 12 months.