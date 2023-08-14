English
    Centrum Capital Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 443.48 crore, up 60.04% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 02:41 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Centrum Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 443.48 crore in June 2023 up 60.04% from Rs. 277.10 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 49.45 crore in June 2023 up 28.6% from Rs. 69.25 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 157.52 crore in June 2023 up 167.85% from Rs. 58.81 crore in June 2022.

    Centrum Capital shares closed at 26.50 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.78% returns over the last 6 months and -0.75% over the last 12 months.

    Centrum Capital
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations443.48392.37274.61
    Other Operating Income--2.002.49
    Total Income From Operations443.48394.36277.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods27.6815.3816.89
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost139.23124.0696.85
    Depreciation13.448.719.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies18.46-7.7327.61
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses107.93127.8380.38
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax136.75126.1145.93
    Other Income7.337.373.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax144.08133.4949.37
    Interest212.54163.92163.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-68.46-30.43-114.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-68.46-30.43-114.22
    Tax-3.97-9.680.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-64.50-20.75-114.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-64.50-20.75-114.52
    Minority Interest15.05-11.7745.27
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-49.45-32.53-69.25
    Equity Share Capital41.6041.6041.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.19-0.78-1.66
    Diluted EPS-1.19-0.78-1.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.19-0.78-1.66
    Diluted EPS-1.19-0.78-1.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 02:11 pm

