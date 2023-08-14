Centrum Capital Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 443.48 crore, up 60.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 443.48 crore in June 2023 up 60.04% from Rs. 277.10 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 49.45 crore in June 2023 up 28.6% from Rs. 69.25 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 157.52 crore in June 2023 up 167.85% from Rs. 58.81 crore in June 2022.

Centrum Capital shares closed at 26.50 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.78% returns over the last 6 months and -0.75% over the last 12 months.