Centrum Capital Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 277.10 crore, up 108.75% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:55 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Centrum Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 277.10 crore in June 2022 up 108.75% from Rs. 132.74 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 69.25 crore in June 2022 down 557.9% from Rs. 10.53 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.81 crore in June 2022 down 8.91% from Rs. 64.56 crore in June 2021.

Centrum Capital shares closed at 26.70 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.51% returns over the last 6 months and -40.40% over the last 12 months.

Centrum Capital
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 274.61 233.94 132.74
Other Operating Income 2.49 -- --
Total Income From Operations 277.10 233.94 132.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 16.89 53.49 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 0.15 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 96.85 83.12 54.15
Depreciation 9.44 8.83 4.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 27.61 9.31 1.71
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 80.38 109.76 15.92
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.93 -30.72 56.80
Other Income 3.44 3.16 3.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 49.37 -27.56 60.39
Interest 163.60 121.97 65.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -114.22 -149.53 -5.49
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -114.22 -149.53 -5.49
Tax 0.30 -9.19 1.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -114.52 -140.35 -6.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -114.52 -140.35 -6.92
Minority Interest 45.27 16.57 -3.61
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -69.25 -123.77 -10.53
Equity Share Capital 41.60 41.60 41.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.66 -2.98 -0.25
Diluted EPS -1.66 -2.98 -0.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.66 -2.98 -0.25
Diluted EPS -1.66 -2.98 -0.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Centrum Capital #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results
first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:44 am
