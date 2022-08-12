Centrum Capital Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 277.10 crore, up 108.75% Y-o-Y
August 12, 2022 / 10:55 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Centrum Capital are:
Net Sales at Rs 277.10 crore in June 2022 up 108.75% from Rs. 132.74 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 69.25 crore in June 2022 down 557.9% from Rs. 10.53 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.81 crore in June 2022 down 8.91% from Rs. 64.56 crore in June 2021.
Centrum Capital shares closed at 26.70 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.51% returns over the last 6 months and -40.40% over the last 12 months.
|Centrum Capital
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|274.61
|233.94
|132.74
|Other Operating Income
|2.49
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|277.10
|233.94
|132.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|16.89
|53.49
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.15
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|96.85
|83.12
|54.15
|Depreciation
|9.44
|8.83
|4.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|27.61
|9.31
|1.71
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|80.38
|109.76
|15.92
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|45.93
|-30.72
|56.80
|Other Income
|3.44
|3.16
|3.59
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|49.37
|-27.56
|60.39
|Interest
|163.60
|121.97
|65.88
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-114.22
|-149.53
|-5.49
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-114.22
|-149.53
|-5.49
|Tax
|0.30
|-9.19
|1.42
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-114.52
|-140.35
|-6.92
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-114.52
|-140.35
|-6.92
|Minority Interest
|45.27
|16.57
|-3.61
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-69.25
|-123.77
|-10.53
|Equity Share Capital
|41.60
|41.60
|41.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.66
|-2.98
|-0.25
|Diluted EPS
|-1.66
|-2.98
|-0.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.66
|-2.98
|-0.25
|Diluted EPS
|-1.66
|-2.98
|-0.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited