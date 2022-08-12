Centrum Capital Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 277.10 crore, up 108.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 277.10 crore in June 2022 up 108.75% from Rs. 132.74 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 69.25 crore in June 2022 down 557.9% from Rs. 10.53 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.81 crore in June 2022 down 8.91% from Rs. 64.56 crore in June 2021.

Centrum Capital shares closed at 26.70 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.51% returns over the last 6 months and -40.40% over the last 12 months.