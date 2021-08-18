Centrum Capital Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 132.74 crore, up 17.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 132.74 crore in June 2021 up 17.95% from Rs. 112.54 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.53 crore in June 2021 up 13.7% from Rs. 12.20 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.56 crore in June 2021 up 39.47% from Rs. 46.29 crore in June 2020.

Centrum Capital shares closed at 36.65 on August 17, 2021 (NSE) and has given 52.39% returns over the last 6 months and 165.58% over the last 12 months.