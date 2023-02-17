 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Centrum Capital Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 334.35 crore, up 103.18% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:00 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Centrum Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 334.35 crore in December 2022 up 103.18% from Rs. 164.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.57 crore in December 2022 down 83.12% from Rs. 15.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 139.11 crore in December 2022 up 159.05% from Rs. 53.70 crore in December 2021.

Centrum Capital
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 331.90 299.86 164.56
Other Operating Income 2.45 1.54 --
Total Income From Operations 334.35 301.39 164.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 23.38 28.84 4.91
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -0.15
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 110.89 99.19 63.98
Depreciation 9.66 10.14 4.32
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 4.04 42.96 18.46
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 70.95 48.31 32.28
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 115.42 71.95 40.76
Other Income 14.02 77.92 8.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 129.45 149.87 49.38
Interest 164.14 144.74 71.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -34.70 5.12 -22.57
Exceptional Items -- -- 9.85
P/L Before Tax -34.70 5.12 -12.72
Tax 3.83 9.85 8.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -38.53 -4.73 -21.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -38.53 -4.73 -21.04
Minority Interest 9.95 -12.46 5.44
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -28.57 -17.18 -15.60
Equity Share Capital 41.60 41.60 41.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.69 -0.41 -0.38
Diluted EPS -0.69 -0.41 -0.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.69 -0.11 -0.38
Diluted EPS -0.69 -0.41 -0.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited