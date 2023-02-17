Centrum Capital Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 334.35 crore, up 103.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 334.35 crore in December 2022 up 103.18% from Rs. 164.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.57 crore in December 2022 down 83.12% from Rs. 15.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 139.11 crore in December 2022 up 159.05% from Rs. 53.70 crore in December 2021.