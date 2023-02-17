Centrum Capital Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 334.35 crore, up 103.18% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Centrum Capital are:
Net Sales at Rs 334.35 crore in December 2022 up 103.18% from Rs. 164.56 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.57 crore in December 2022 down 83.12% from Rs. 15.60 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 139.11 crore in December 2022 up 159.05% from Rs. 53.70 crore in December 2021.
Centrum Capital shares closed at 22.00 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.40% returns over the last 6 months and -30.60% over the last 12 months.
|Centrum Capital
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|331.90
|299.86
|164.56
|Other Operating Income
|2.45
|1.54
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|334.35
|301.39
|164.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|23.38
|28.84
|4.91
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|-0.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|110.89
|99.19
|63.98
|Depreciation
|9.66
|10.14
|4.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|4.04
|42.96
|18.46
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|70.95
|48.31
|32.28
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|115.42
|71.95
|40.76
|Other Income
|14.02
|77.92
|8.62
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|129.45
|149.87
|49.38
|Interest
|164.14
|144.74
|71.95
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-34.70
|5.12
|-22.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|9.85
|P/L Before Tax
|-34.70
|5.12
|-12.72
|Tax
|3.83
|9.85
|8.32
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-38.53
|-4.73
|-21.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-38.53
|-4.73
|-21.04
|Minority Interest
|9.95
|-12.46
|5.44
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-28.57
|-17.18
|-15.60
|Equity Share Capital
|41.60
|41.60
|41.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.69
|-0.41
|-0.38
|Diluted EPS
|-0.69
|-0.41
|-0.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.69
|-0.11
|-0.38
|Diluted EPS
|-0.69
|-0.41
|-0.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited