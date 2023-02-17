English
    Centrum Capital Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 334.35 crore, up 103.18% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:00 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Centrum Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 334.35 crore in December 2022 up 103.18% from Rs. 164.56 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.57 crore in December 2022 down 83.12% from Rs. 15.60 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 139.11 crore in December 2022 up 159.05% from Rs. 53.70 crore in December 2021.

    Centrum Capital shares closed at 22.00 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.40% returns over the last 6 months and -30.60% over the last 12 months.

    Centrum Capital
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations331.90299.86164.56
    Other Operating Income2.451.54--
    Total Income From Operations334.35301.39164.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods23.3828.844.91
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-----0.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost110.8999.1963.98
    Depreciation9.6610.144.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies4.0442.9618.46
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses70.9548.3132.28
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax115.4271.9540.76
    Other Income14.0277.928.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax129.45149.8749.38
    Interest164.14144.7471.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-34.705.12-22.57
    Exceptional Items----9.85
    P/L Before Tax-34.705.12-12.72
    Tax3.839.858.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-38.53-4.73-21.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-38.53-4.73-21.04
    Minority Interest9.95-12.465.44
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-28.57-17.18-15.60
    Equity Share Capital41.6041.6041.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.69-0.41-0.38
    Diluted EPS-0.69-0.41-0.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.69-0.11-0.38
    Diluted EPS-0.69-0.41-0.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 10:51 am