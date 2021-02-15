Centrum Capital Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 120.30 crore, down 8.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 120.30 crore in December 2020 down 8.07% from Rs. 130.85 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.02 crore in December 2020 down 577.69% from Rs. 3.35 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.92 crore in December 2020 down 22.78% from Rs. 63.35 crore in December 2019.

Centrum Capital shares closed at 25.00 on February 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given 71.82% returns over the last 6 months and 21.65% over the last 12 months.