Centrum Capital Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 120.30 crore, down 8.07% Y-o-Y
February 15, 2021 / 11:16 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Centrum Capital are:
Net Sales at Rs 120.30 crore in December 2020 down 8.07% from Rs. 130.85 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.02 crore in December 2020 down 577.69% from Rs. 3.35 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.92 crore in December 2020 down 22.78% from Rs. 63.35 crore in December 2019.
Centrum Capital shares closed at 25.00 on February 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given 71.82% returns over the last 6 months and 21.65% over the last 12 months.
|Centrum Capital
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|120.30
|122.95
|130.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|120.30
|122.95
|130.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|48.74
|45.75
|60.21
|Depreciation
|4.48
|5.42
|5.53
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|3.67
|1.09
|-11.76
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.78
|17.81
|20.90
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|41.62
|52.88
|55.97
|Other Income
|2.82
|4.33
|1.85
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|44.44
|57.21
|57.82
|Interest
|59.91
|60.98
|55.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-15.48
|-3.77
|2.72
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-15.48
|-3.77
|2.72
|Tax
|0.02
|2.40
|2.31
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-15.49
|-6.17
|0.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-15.49
|-6.17
|0.41
|Minority Interest
|-0.53
|-0.77
|2.94
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-16.02
|-6.94
|3.35
|Equity Share Capital
|41.60
|41.60
|41.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.39
|-0.17
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.39
|-0.17
|0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.39
|-0.17
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.39
|-0.17
|0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited