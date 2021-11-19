Centron Ind Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.95 crore, down 19.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.95 crore in September 2021 down 19.95% from Rs. 4.93 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021 up 91.67% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021 up 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2020.

Centron Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2020.

Centron Ind shares closed at 0.55 on August 27, 2015 (BSE)