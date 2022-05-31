Centron Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, down 98.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in March 2022 down 98.47% from Rs. 21.37 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022 up 756.29% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022 up 116.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

Centron Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2021.

Centron Ind shares closed at 0.55 on August 27, 2015 (BSE)