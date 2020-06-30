Centron Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore, down 86.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore in March 2020 down 86.86% from Rs. 3.90 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020 down 144.14% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019.

Centron Ind shares closed at 0.55 on August 27, 2015 (BSE)