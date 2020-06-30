Centron Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore, down 86.86% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Centron Industrial Alliance are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore in March 2020 down 86.86% from Rs. 3.90 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020 down 144.14% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019.
|Centron Industrial Alliance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.51
|6.95
|3.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.51
|6.95
|3.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.31
|6.81
|3.69
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.08
|0.08
|0.08
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.11
|0.04
|0.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.02
|0.02
|0.03
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.02
|0.02
|0.03
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.02
|0.02
|0.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.02
|0.02
|0.03
|Tax
|0.03
|--
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.00
|0.02
|0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.00
|0.02
|0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|9.96
|9.96
|9.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|13.26
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|--
|--
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|--
|--
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 03:22 pm