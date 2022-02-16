Centron Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore, up 107.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore in December 2021 up 107.03% from Rs. 7.44 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 down 42.14% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 down 50% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020.

Centron Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2020.

Centron Ind shares closed at 0.55 on August 27, 2015 (BSE)