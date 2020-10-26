172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|central-depository-services-q2-pat-surges-68-to-rs-48-87-crore-6014981.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2020 02:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Central Depository Services Q2 PAT surges 68% to Rs 48.87 crore

Total income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, increased by 46 percent to Rs 101.16 crore from Rs 69.35 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Leading depository CDSL on Monday reported a 68 percent jump in profit after tax at Rs 48.87 crore for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

In comparison, the depository had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 29.06 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal, Central Depository Services (India) Limited or CDSL said in a statement.

Total income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, increased by 46 percent to Rs 101.16 crore from Rs 69.35 crore in the year-ago period.

Close

During the last three months, the number of new active beneficial owners accounts with CDSL has increased by 29 lakh taking the total number of active beneficial to 2.61 crore.

related news

As on September 30, CDSL has 593 depository participants offering services from over 20,000 locations across the country.

These depository participants comprise of clearing members, banks, custodians and non-banking financial companies.

"The last five months have made it clear that innovation and digitisation is the key to business resilience. The new normal has led to an increase in demand for digital products and online services."

"While I am encouraged with our stable increase in the financial performance, but our core objective remains to provide secured services for ease of doing business to all market participants,” said Nehal Vora, MD and CEO at CDSL.

CDSL, which allows investors to deposit securities by opening an account in electronic form (dematerialised), gets its revenues from transaction charges, accounts maintenance charges and settlement charges paid by depository participants as well as annual fees, corporate action and e-voting charges paid by companies whose securities are admitted in the depository’s system.
First Published on Oct 26, 2020 02:34 pm

tags #Business #Central Depository Services Ltd #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.