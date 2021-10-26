Central Bank Standalone September 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,495.00 crore, up 5.94% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,495.00 crore in September 2021 up 5.94% from Rs. 2355.19 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 250.02 crore in September 2021 up 55.49% from Rs. 160.79 crore in September 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,401.27 crore in September 2021 down 3.94% from Rs. 1,458.78 crore in September 2020.

Central Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.28 in September 2020.

Central Bank shares closed at 22.50 on October 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 39.32% returns over the last 6 months and 102.70% over the last 12 months.