Central Bank Standalone September 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,890.96 crore, up 12.86% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,890.96 crore in September 2019 up 12.86% from Rs. 1675.5 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 134.07 crore in September 2019 up 114.52% from Rs. 923.60 crore in September 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,025.77 crore in September 2019 up 101.59% from Rs. 508.84 crore in September 2018.

Central Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in September 2019 from Rs. 3.53 in September 2018.

Central Bank shares closed at 23.75 on November 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -23.14% returns over the last 6 months and -25.43% over the last 12 months.