Central Bank Standalone March 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,516.39 crore, down 21.26% Y-o-Y
June 07, 2021 / 08:58 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Central Bank of India are:
Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,516.39 crore in March 2021 down 21.26% from Rs. 1925.81 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,349.21 crore in March 2021 up 11.76% from Rs. 1,529.07 crore in March 2020.
Operating Profit stands at Rs. 687.50 crore in March 2021 up 32.92% from Rs. 517.24 crore in March 2020.
Central Bank shares closed at 21.30 on June 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 42.47% returns over the last 6 months and 27.16% over the last 12 months.
|Central Bank of India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|2,226.73
|3,085.01
|3,237.11
|(b) Income on Investment
|2,435.47
|2,504.71
|2,526.09
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|195.22
|151.83
|115.38
|(d) Others
|20.60
|41.06
|50.47
|Other Income
|901.82
|774.37
|794.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|3,361.63
|3,554.48
|4,003.24
|Employees Cost
|898.12
|1,198.59
|1,441.09
|Other Expenses
|832.59
|611.15
|762.16
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|687.50
|1,192.76
|517.24
|Provisions And Contingencies
|3,130.33
|743.74
|2,178.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2,442.83
|449.02
|-1,661.09
|Tax
|-1,093.62
|283.61
|-132.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1,349.21
|165.41
|-1,529.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1,349.21
|165.41
|-1,529.07
|Equity Share Capital
|5,875.56
|5,875.56
|5,709.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|89.78
|89.78
|92.39
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.30
|0.28
|-2.71
|Diluted EPS
|-2.30
|0.28
|-2.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.30
|0.28
|-2.71
|Diluted EPS
|-2.30
|0.28
|-2.71
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|29,276.96
|29,486.07
|32,589.08
|ii) Net NPA
|9,036.46
|7,514.65
|11,534.46
|i) % of Gross NPA
|16.55
|16.30
|18.92
|ii) % of Net NPA
|5.77
|4.73
|7.63
|Return on Assets %
|-1.58
|0.19
|-1.93
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited