Central Bank Standalone March 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,516.39 crore, down 21.26% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,516.39 crore in March 2021 down 21.26% from Rs. 1925.81 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,349.21 crore in March 2021 up 11.76% from Rs. 1,529.07 crore in March 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 687.50 crore in March 2021 up 32.92% from Rs. 517.24 crore in March 2020.

Central Bank shares closed at 21.30 on June 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 42.47% returns over the last 6 months and 27.16% over the last 12 months.