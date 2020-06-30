App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 10:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Central Bank Standalone March 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,925.81 crore, up 20.18% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Central Bank of India are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,925.81 crore in March 2020 up 20.18% from Rs. 1602.46 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,529.07 crore in March 2020 up 38.28% from Rs. 2,477.41 crore in March 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 517.24 crore in March 2020 down 65.94% from Rs. 1,518.83 crore in March 2019.

Central Bank shares closed at 20.25 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 13.13% returns over the last 6 months and -2.41% over the last 12 months.

Central Bank of India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills3,237.113,062.282,946.25
(b) Income on Investment2,526.092,561.142,339.35
(c) Int. on balances With RBI115.38138.8399.97
(d) Others50.47266.6391.25
Other Income794.681,249.411,143.69
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended4,003.244,007.003,874.36
Employees Cost1,441.09912.02545.35
Other Expenses762.16662.95681.97
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies517.241,696.321,518.83
Provisions And Contingencies2,178.331,249.214,733.82
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-1,661.09447.11-3,214.99
Tax-132.02291.79-737.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1,529.07155.32-2,477.41
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1,529.07155.32-2,477.41
Equity Share Capital5,709.765,709.764,047.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----27,997.79
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.92.3992.3991.20
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.710.33-7.89
Diluted EPS-2.710.33-7.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.710.33-7.89
Diluted EPS-2.710.33-7.89
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA32,589.0833,258.5932,356.04
ii) Net NPA11,534.4613,568.0511,333.24
i) % of Gross NPA18.9219.9919.29
ii) % of Net NPA7.639.267.73
Return on Assets %-1.930.19-2.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Jun 30, 2020 09:40 am

tags #Banks - Public Sector #central bank #Central Bank of India #Earnings First-Cut #Results

