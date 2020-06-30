Central Bank Standalone March 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,925.81 crore, up 20.18% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,925.81 crore in March 2020 up 20.18% from Rs. 1602.46 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,529.07 crore in March 2020 up 38.28% from Rs. 2,477.41 crore in March 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 517.24 crore in March 2020 down 65.94% from Rs. 1,518.83 crore in March 2019.

Central Bank shares closed at 20.25 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 13.13% returns over the last 6 months and -2.41% over the last 12 months.