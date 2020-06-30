Central Bank Standalone March 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,925.81 crore, up 20.18% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Central Bank of India are:
Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,925.81 crore in March 2020 up 20.18% from Rs. 1602.46 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,529.07 crore in March 2020 up 38.28% from Rs. 2,477.41 crore in March 2019.
Operating Profit stands at Rs. 517.24 crore in March 2020 down 65.94% from Rs. 1,518.83 crore in March 2019.
Central Bank shares closed at 20.25 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 13.13% returns over the last 6 months and -2.41% over the last 12 months.
|Central Bank of India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|3,237.11
|3,062.28
|2,946.25
|(b) Income on Investment
|2,526.09
|2,561.14
|2,339.35
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|115.38
|138.83
|99.97
|(d) Others
|50.47
|266.63
|91.25
|Other Income
|794.68
|1,249.41
|1,143.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|4,003.24
|4,007.00
|3,874.36
|Employees Cost
|1,441.09
|912.02
|545.35
|Other Expenses
|762.16
|662.95
|681.97
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|517.24
|1,696.32
|1,518.83
|Provisions And Contingencies
|2,178.33
|1,249.21
|4,733.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1,661.09
|447.11
|-3,214.99
|Tax
|-132.02
|291.79
|-737.58
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1,529.07
|155.32
|-2,477.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1,529.07
|155.32
|-2,477.41
|Equity Share Capital
|5,709.76
|5,709.76
|4,047.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|27,997.79
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|92.39
|92.39
|91.20
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.71
|0.33
|-7.89
|Diluted EPS
|-2.71
|0.33
|-7.89
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.71
|0.33
|-7.89
|Diluted EPS
|-2.71
|0.33
|-7.89
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|32,589.08
|33,258.59
|32,356.04
|ii) Net NPA
|11,534.46
|13,568.05
|11,333.24
|i) % of Gross NPA
|18.92
|19.99
|19.29
|ii) % of Net NPA
|7.63
|9.26
|7.73
|Return on Assets %
|-1.93
|0.19
|-2.96
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 09:40 am