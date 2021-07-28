Central Bank Standalone June 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,134.46 crore, down 0.51% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,134.46 crore in June 2021 down 0.51% from Rs. 2145.34 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 205.58 crore in June 2021 up 51.8% from Rs. 135.43 crore in June 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,178.14 crore in June 2021 down 8.74% from Rs. 1,290.97 crore in June 2020.

Central Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.24 in June 2020.

Central Bank shares closed at 24.75 on July 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 94.88% returns over the last 6 months and 46.88% over the last 12 months.