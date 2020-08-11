172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|central-bank-standalone-june-2020-net-interest-income-nii-at-rs-2145-34-crore-up-19-84-y-o-y-5684121.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 11, 2020 05:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Central Bank Standalone June 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,145.34 crore, up 19.84% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Central Bank of India are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,145.34 crore in June 2020 up 19.84% from Rs. 1790.19 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 135.43 crore in June 2020 up 14.45% from Rs. 118.33 crore in June 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,290.97 crore in June 2020 up 16.85% from Rs. 1,104.83 crore in June 2019.

Central Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.24 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.29 in June 2019.

Central Bank shares closed at 17.85 on August 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given 0.56% returns over the last 6 months and -7.03% over the last 12 months.

Central Bank of India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills3,123.333,237.113,069.21
(b) Income on Investment2,541.652,526.092,422.02
(c) Int. on balances With RBI173.51115.3889.29
(d) Others177.8650.47133.92
Other Income710.33794.68779.11
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended3,871.014,003.243,924.25
Employees Cost1,038.511,441.09883.05
Other Expenses526.19762.16581.42
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies1,290.97517.241,104.83
Provisions And Contingencies974.642,178.331,034.78
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax316.33-1,661.0970.05
Tax180.90-132.02-48.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities135.43-1,529.07118.33
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period135.43-1,529.07118.33
Equity Share Capital5,709.765,709.764,125.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----27,997.79
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.92.3992.3989.46
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.24-2.710.29
Diluted EPS0.24-2.710.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.24-2.710.29
Diluted EPS0.24-2.710.29
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA31,946.1732,589.0832,908.44
ii) Net NPA10,469.4411,534.4611,440.59
i) % of Gross NPA18.1018.9219.93
ii) % of Net NPA6.767.637.98
Return on Assets %0.17-1.930.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 11, 2020 05:00 pm

tags #Banks - Public Sector #central bank #Central Bank of India #Earnings First-Cut #Results

