Central Bank Standalone June 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,790.19 crore, up 6.67% Y-o-Y

|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|3,069.21
|2,946.25
|3,328.22
|(b) Income on Investment
|2,422.02
|2,339.35
|1,981.76
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|89.29
|99.97
|255.06
|(d) Others
|133.92
|91.25
|126.83
|Other Income
|779.11
|1,143.69
|212.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|3,924.25
|3,874.36
|4,013.69
|Employees Cost
|883.05
|545.35
|965.94
|Other Expenses
|581.42
|681.97
|541.58
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|1,104.83
|1,518.83
|383.61
|Provisions And Contingencies
|1,034.78
|4,733.82
|2,768.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|70.05
|-3,214.99
|-2,384.61
|Tax
|-48.28
|-737.58
|-862.37
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|118.33
|-2,477.41
|-1,522.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|118.33
|-2,477.41
|-1,522.24
|Equity Share Capital
|4,125.92
|4,047.20
|2,618.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|27,997.79
|27,997.79
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|89.46
|91.20
|86.40
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.29
|-7.89
|-5.81
|Diluted EPS
|0.29
|-7.89
|-5.81
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.29
|-7.89
|-5.81
|Diluted EPS
|0.29
|-7.89
|-5.81
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|32,908.44
|32,356.04
|38,777.66
|ii) Net NPA
|11,440.59
|11,333.24
|16,086.25
|i) % of Gross NPA
|19.93
|19.29
|22.17
|ii) % of Net NPA
|7.98
|7.73
|10.58
|Return on Assets %
|0.15
|-2.96
|-1.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
