Central Bank Standalone June 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,790.19 crore, up 6.67% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,790.19 crore in June 2019 up 6.67% from Rs. 1678.18 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 118.33 crore in June 2019 up 107.77% from Rs. 1,522.24 crore in June 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,104.83 crore in June 2019 up 188.01% from Rs. 383.61 crore in June 2018.

Central Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in June 2019 from Rs. 5.81 in June 2018.

Central Bank shares closed at 17.00 on August 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -41.88% returns over the last 6 months and -75.34% over the last 12 months.