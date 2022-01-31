Central Bank Standalone December 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,745.62 crore, up 23.23% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,745.62 crore in December 2021 up 23.23% from Rs. 2228.13 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 278.92 crore in December 2021 up 68.62% from Rs. 165.41 crore in December 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,223.10 crore in December 2021 up 2.54% from Rs. 1,192.76 crore in December 2020.

Central Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.28 in December 2020.

Central Bank shares closed at 21.60 on January 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.05% returns over the last 6 months and 51.05% over the last 12 months.