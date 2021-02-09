MARKET NEWS

Central Bank Standalone December 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,228.13 crore, up 10.2% Y-o-Y

February 09, 2021 / 11:10 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Central Bank of India are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,228.13 crore in December 2020 up 10.2% from Rs. 2021.88 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 165.41 crore in December 2020 up 6.5% from Rs. 155.32 crore in December 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,192.76 crore in December 2020 down 29.69% from Rs. 1,696.32 crore in December 2019.

Central Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.28 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.33 in December 2019.

Central Bank shares closed at 14.85 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given -16.81% returns over the last 6 months and -16.34% over the last 12 months.

Central Bank of India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills3,085.013,203.273,062.28
(b) Income on Investment2,504.712,527.132,561.14
(c) Int. on balances With RBI151.83155.48138.83
(d) Others41.06167.37266.63
Other Income774.37780.691,249.41
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended3,554.483,698.064,007.00
Employees Cost1,198.591,006.09912.02
Other Expenses611.15671.01662.95
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies1,192.761,458.781,696.32
Provisions And Contingencies743.741,104.921,249.21
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax449.02353.86447.11
Tax283.61193.07291.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities165.41160.79155.32
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period165.41160.79155.32
Equity Share Capital5,875.565,875.565,709.76
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.89.7889.7892.39
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.280.280.33
Diluted EPS0.280.280.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.280.280.33
Diluted EPS0.280.280.33
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA29,486.0730,785.4333,258.59
ii) Net NPA7,514.658,683.5813,568.05
i) % of Gross NPA16.3017.3619.99
ii) % of Net NPA4.735.609.26
Return on Assets %0.190.200.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 9, 2021 10:44 pm

