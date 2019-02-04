Central Bank Standalone December 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,816.05 crore, down 8.16% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Central Bank of India are:
Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,816.05 crore in December 2018 down 8.16% from Rs. 1977.42 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 718.23 crore in December 2018 up 56.84% from Rs. 1,664.22 crore in December 2017.
Operating Profit stands at Rs. 715.21 crore in December 2018 down 17.4% from Rs. 865.82 crore in December 2017.
Central Bank shares closed at 30.90 on February 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -55.51% returns over the last 6 months and -57.50% over the last 12 months.
|
|Central Bank of India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|3,358.62
|3,316.66
|3,795.74
|(b) Income on Investment
|2,101.46
|2,031.67
|1,765.97
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|259.16
|258.62
|372.08
|(d) Others
|65.59
|78.10
|92.76
|Other Income
|544.34
|511.95
|562.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|3,968.78
|4,009.55
|4,049.13
|Employees Cost
|1,037.41
|1,016.52
|1,067.64
|Other Expenses
|607.77
|662.09
|606.73
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|715.21
|508.84
|865.82
|Provisions And Contingencies
|1,811.85
|1,982.82
|3,427.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1,096.64
|-1,473.98
|-2,561.21
|Tax
|-378.41
|-550.38
|-896.99
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-718.23
|-923.60
|-1,664.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-718.23
|-923.60
|-1,664.22
|Equity Share Capital
|2,972.51
|2,618.16
|1,967.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|88.02
|86.40
|81.91
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.56
|-3.53
|-8.58
|Diluted EPS
|-2.56
|-3.53
|-8.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.56
|-3.53
|-8.58
|Diluted EPS
|-2.56
|-3.53
|-8.58
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|35,332.68
|37,410.76
|32,490.85
|ii) Net NPA
|15,605.07
|15,794.15
|15,310.68
|i) % of Gross NPA
|20.64
|21.48
|18.08
|ii) % of Net NPA
|10.32
|10.36
|9.45
|Return on Assets %
|-0.86
|-1.11
|-2.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited