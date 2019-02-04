Central Bank Standalone December 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,816.05 crore, down 8.16% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,816.05 crore in December 2018 down 8.16% from Rs. 1977.42 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 718.23 crore in December 2018 up 56.84% from Rs. 1,664.22 crore in December 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 715.21 crore in December 2018 down 17.4% from Rs. 865.82 crore in December 2017.

Central Bank shares closed at 30.90 on February 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -55.51% returns over the last 6 months and -57.50% over the last 12 months.