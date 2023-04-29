 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Central Bank of India Q4 results: Net profit jumps 84% to Rs 571 crore, NII rises 45%

Moneycontrol News
Apr 29, 2023 / 03:32 PM IST

Sequentially, Central Bank of India's gross NPA stood at 8.44 percent against 8.85 percent in December quarter and its net NPA came at 1.77 percent against 2.09 percent.

Central Bank of India on April 29 reported an 84 percent surge in its net profit at Rs 571 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The lender had posted a profit of Rs 310 crore in the year-ago period.

On a sequential basis, the lender's profit grew 25 percent.

The bank's net interest income (NII) increased 45.35 percent on Y-o-Y basis to Rs 3,513 crore in Q4FY23 as against Rs 2,417 crore for Q4FY22. The same is up by 6.94 percent on a sequential basis.

Moreover, Central Bank of India said that its operating profit has shown a growth of 16.27 percent to Rs 2,108 crore for the quarter under review from Rs 1,813 crore in the last fiscal. The operating profit on sequential basis has improved by 16.65 percent.