App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 07:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Central Bank of India Q4 loss narrows to Rs 1,529 crore

Total income grew to Rs 6,723.73 crore in the three months to March from Rs 6,620.51 crore in the year-ago period, Central Bank of India said in a statement.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Central Bank of India on Monday reported narrowing of loss to Rs 1,529.07 crore for March quarter 2019-20 as provisions for bad loans declined. The bank reported a loss of Rs 2,477.41 crore in January-March, 2018-19.

Total income grew to Rs 6,723.73 crore in the three months to March from Rs 6,620.51 crore in the year-ago period, Central Bank of India said in a statement.

During the quarter, the state-owned bank earned an operating profit of Rs 517.24 crore as against Rs 1,518.83 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

Close

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) came down to 18.92 per cent of gross advances at the end of March 2020, as against 19.29 per cent by the same period last year.

related news

Net NPAs also came down to 7.63 per cent as against 7.73 per cent in the year-ago period.

As a result of improvement in asset quality, provisions for bad loans during March quarter slipped to Rs 1,583.25 crore compared to Rs 4,523.57 crore in the year-ago period.

Provision other than tax and contingencies too declined to Rs 2,178.33 crore from Rs 4,733.82 crore in the same period a year ago.

In the full fiscal, the bank's loss reduced Rs 1,121 crore, as against Rs 5,641.48 crore in 2018-19. Income during the year rose to Rs 27,200 crore from Rs 25,051.51 crore a year earlier.

Non-Interest Income of the bank improved to Rs 3,637 crore in 2019-20 from Rs 2,413 crore in the preceding financial year, registering a growth of 50.73 per cent.

Total Business, a mix of deposit and advances, increased to Rs 4,86,007 crore from Rs 4,67,584 crore at the end of the same quarter a year ago.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 07:25 pm

tags #Business #Central Bank of India #Results

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Centre allows monthly export of 50 lakh medical overalls in PPE kits

Coronavirus pandemic | Centre allows monthly export of 50 lakh medical overalls in PPE kits

Can't breathe, they have removed ventilator: Hyderabad COVID-19 patient’s last words to father

Can't breathe, they have removed ventilator: Hyderabad COVID-19 patient’s last words to father

Chardham Yatra to begin from July 1: Here are the guidelines

Chardham Yatra to begin from July 1: Here are the guidelines

most popular

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.