Central Bank of India Q3 net profit jumps 64% on year

Moneycontrol News
Jan 18, 2023 / 02:27 PM IST

Net interest income,or the income a bank earns by giving loans, rose 20% year on year to Rs 3284.46 crore. Other income jumped nearly 94% year on year to Rs 919.16 crore from Rs 474.26 crore.

Central Bank of India reported a 64 percent jump in net profit for the December quarter on January 18 after strong growth in net interest income and other income..

The state lender reported a net profit of Rs 458.22 crore as against Rs 278.92 crore a year ago.

At 2:26 pm, the stock was trading at Rs 32.60 on BSE, up 0.3 percent from its previous close while benchmark index Sensex rose 0.61% to 61,025 points.

Meanwhile, provisions and contingencies rose 35.2 percent from a year ago to Rs 995.47 crore versus Rs 736.26 crore.

