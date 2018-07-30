App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Central Bank of India Q1 widens sharply to Rs 1,522 cr but NII grows 26%

Net interest income during the quarter increased 26 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,678 crore against Rs 1,331 crore in year-ago.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Capital Gains of debt mutual fund arising out of sale before three years, the short-term gains are taxed according to your tax slab.
 
 
State-run lender Central Bank of India's first quarter net loss widened sharply to Rs 1,522 crore compared to loss of Rs 576.8 crore in same period last year, dented by higher provisions and weak asset quality. Fall in other income and operating income also hit profitability.

Net interest income during the quarter increased 26 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,678 crore against Rs 1,331 crore in year-ago.

On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets as a percentage of gross advances jumped 400 basis points sequentially to 22 percent but net NPAs were lower by 50 basis points to 10.5 percent in Q1.

In absolute term, gross NPA were increased by 24 percent to Rs 38,777.6 crore but net NPAs fell 8 percent to Rs 16,086 crore compared to March quarter.

Provisions and contingencies during the quarter fell 30 percent sequentially to Rs 2,768.22 crore, but increased 118 percent year-on-year.

Other income or non-interest income in Q1 plunged 68 percent to Rs 212.95 crore and operating profit slipped 15 percent to Rs 383.61 crore YoY.

The bank has received tax credit of Rs 862.4 crore in Q1 against tax credit of Rs 241.6 crore in same period last year.

At 15:27 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 72.20, up 1.26 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 30, 2018 03:30 pm

tags #Central Bank of India #Results

