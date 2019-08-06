App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2019 07:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Central Bank of India Q1 profit at Rs 118 cr

In April-June 2018-19, the public sector lender reported a loss of Rs 1,522.24 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Central Bank of India on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 118.33 crore for the June quarter 2019-20 as against a loss in the year-ago period on falling provisions for bad loans. In April-June 2018-19, the public sector lender reported a loss of Rs 1,522.24 crore.

Total income in the latest quarter rose to Rs 6,493.55 crore as against Rs 5,904.82 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The lender witnessed an improvement in its asset quality as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) were brought down to 19.93 percent of gross advances as at end of June 2019, from 22.17 percent by the year-ago period.

Close

Net NPAs or bad loans came down to 7.98 percent from 10.58 percent.

related news

In absolute terms, gross NPAs were Rs 32,908.44 crore at the end of June quarter 2019, as against Rs 38,777.66 crore by the year-ago same period.

Net NPAs stood at Rs 11,440.59 crore as against Rs 16,086.25 crore earlier.

A fall in bad asset ratio led to decline in provisioning which came down to Rs 897.42 crore for the June quarter of this fiscal as against Rs 2,538.14 crore parked aside for June quarter of 2018-19.

The provision coverage ratio of the bank is 76.85 percent (66.42 percent a year ago), the bank said.

Stock of Central Bank of India settled at Rs 17.40 on BSE, up 2.05 percent from the previous close.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 6, 2019 06:25 pm

tags #Central Bank of India #Results

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.