Central Bank of India net profit rises 20% to Rs 161 crore in September quarter

Central Bank of India on November 6 reported over 20 percent rise in its net profit at Rs 161 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 134 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Its total income grew nearly 2 percent to Rs 6,833.94 crore during July-September 2020, against Rs 6,703.71 crore in the year-ago period, Central Bank of India said in a regulatory filing. Operating profit improved to Rs 1,458 crore, registering a growth of 42.16 percent from Rs 1,026 crore a year ago, it said.

The lender also improved on its bad assets ratio with the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) falling to 17.36 percent of gross advances by the end of September 2020, from 19.89 percent by the end of September 2019. Net NPAs fell to 5.60 percent, against 7.90 percent in the year-ago quarter.

In value terms, the gross NPAs fell to Rs 30,785.43 crore from Rs 33,497.22 crore, while net NPAs stood at Rs 8,683.58 crore as against Rs 11,551.91 crore.

Provisions for bad loans and contingencies, however, rose to Rs 1,104.92 crore for the reported quarter of 2020-21, from Rs 791.33 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank's total business stands at Rs 5,00,737 crore as against Rs 4,73,080 crore, it added. Provision coverage ratio also improved to 82.24 percent, against 76.68 percent a year ago.

While the cost of deposits deduced to 4.45 percent from 5.18 percent a year ago, the net interest margin improved to 3.35 percent from 2.82 percent, the lender said. Shares of the bank on Friday closed at Rs 11.57 apiece on the BSE, up 3.77 percent from previous close.