Central Bank Consolidated March 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,526.62 crore, down 21.14% Y-o-Y
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Central Bank of India are:
Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,526.62 crore in March 2021 down 21.14% from Rs. 1935.81 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,441.74 crore in March 2021 up 14.19% from Rs. 1,680.18 crore in March 2020.
Operating Profit stands at Rs. 686.91 crore in March 2021 up 32.69% from Rs. 517.69 crore in March 2020.
|Central Bank of India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|2,245.49
|3,112.15
|3,261.36
|(b) Income on Investment
|2,438.61
|2,503.83
|2,527.52
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|195.23
|151.83
|115.38
|(d) Others
|20.59
|41.07
|50.46
|Other Income
|895.08
|775.43
|788.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|3,373.30
|3,570.54
|4,018.91
|Employees Cost
|900.30
|1,201.08
|1,443.52
|Other Expenses
|834.49
|613.40
|763.35
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|686.91
|1,199.29
|517.69
|Provisions And Contingencies
|3,131.12
|745.06
|2,181.65
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2,444.21
|454.23
|-1,663.96
|Tax
|-1,089.57
|281.58
|-130.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1,354.64
|172.65
|-1,533.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1,354.64
|172.65
|-1,533.26
|Minority Interest
|0.39
|-3.21
|-0.46
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-87.49
|-3.45
|-146.46
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1,441.74
|165.99
|-1,680.18
|Equity Share Capital
|5,875.56
|5,875.56
|5,709.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|89.78
|89.78
|92.39
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.45
|0.28
|-2.98
|Diluted EPS
|-2.45
|0.28
|-2.98
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.45
|0.28
|-2.98
|Diluted EPS
|-2.45
|0.28
|-2.98
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|--
|--
|--
|ii) Net NPA
|--
|--
|--
|i) % of Gross NPA
|--
|--
|--
|ii) % of Net NPA
|--
|--
|--
|Return on Assets %
|--
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Lakhs)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Lakhs)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Lakhs)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
