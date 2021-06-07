Central Bank Consolidated March 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,526.62 crore, down 21.14% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,526.62 crore in March 2021 down 21.14% from Rs. 1935.81 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,441.74 crore in March 2021 up 14.19% from Rs. 1,680.18 crore in March 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 686.91 crore in March 2021 up 32.69% from Rs. 517.69 crore in March 2020.

Central Bank shares closed at 21.30 on June 04, 2021 (NSE)