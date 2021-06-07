MARKET NEWS

Central Bank Consolidated March 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,526.62 crore, down 21.14% Y-o-Y

June 07, 2021 / 09:07 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Central Bank of India are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,526.62 crore in March 2021 down 21.14% from Rs. 1935.81 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,441.74 crore in March 2021 up 14.19% from Rs. 1,680.18 crore in March 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 686.91 crore in March 2021 up 32.69% from Rs. 517.69 crore in March 2020.

Central Bank shares closed at 21.30 on June 04, 2021 (NSE)

Central Bank of India
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills2,245.493,112.153,261.36
(b) Income on Investment2,438.612,503.832,527.52
(c) Int. on balances With RBI195.23151.83115.38
(d) Others20.5941.0750.46
Other Income895.08775.43788.75
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended3,373.303,570.544,018.91
Employees Cost900.301,201.081,443.52
Other Expenses834.49613.40763.35
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies686.911,199.29517.69
Provisions And Contingencies3,131.12745.062,181.65
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-2,444.21454.23-1,663.96
Tax-1,089.57281.58-130.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1,354.64172.65-1,533.26
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1,354.64172.65-1,533.26
Minority Interest0.39-3.21-0.46
Share Of P/L Of Associates-87.49-3.45-146.46
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1,441.74165.99-1,680.18
Equity Share Capital5,875.565,875.565,709.76
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.89.7889.7892.39
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.450.28-2.98
Diluted EPS-2.450.28-2.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.450.28-2.98
Diluted EPS-2.450.28-2.98
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA------
ii) Net NPA------
i) % of Gross NPA------
ii) % of Net NPA------
Return on Assets %------
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Lakhs)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Banks - Public Sector #central bank #Central Bank of India #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Jun 7, 2021 09:00 pm

