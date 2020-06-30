Central Bank Consolidated March 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,935.81 crore, up 19.98% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,935.81 crore in March 2020 up 19.98% from Rs. 1613.5 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,680.18 crore in March 2020 up 32.38% from Rs. 2,484.77 crore in March 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 517.69 crore in March 2020 down 66.06% from Rs. 1,525.13 crore in March 2019.

Central Bank shares closed at 20.25 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 13.13% returns over the last 6 months and -2.41% over the last 12 months.