Central Bank Consolidated March 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,935.81 crore, up 19.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Central Bank of India are:
Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,935.81 crore in March 2020 up 19.98% from Rs. 1613.5 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,680.18 crore in March 2020 up 32.38% from Rs. 2,484.77 crore in March 2019.
Operating Profit stands at Rs. 517.69 crore in March 2020 down 66.06% from Rs. 1,525.13 crore in March 2019.
Central Bank shares closed at 20.25 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 13.13% returns over the last 6 months and -2.41% over the last 12 months.
|Central Bank of India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|3,261.36
|3,088.40
|2,970.91
|(b) Income on Investment
|2,527.52
|2,563.71
|2,341.92
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|115.38
|138.82
|99.97
|(d) Others
|50.46
|266.65
|91.24
|Other Income
|788.75
|1,250.40
|1,147.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|4,018.91
|4,024.83
|3,890.54
|Employees Cost
|1,443.52
|914.18
|549.44
|Other Expenses
|763.35
|664.92
|686.09
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|517.69
|1,704.05
|1,525.13
|Provisions And Contingencies
|2,181.65
|1,249.61
|4,730.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1,663.96
|454.44
|-3,205.13
|Tax
|-130.70
|294.12
|-734.82
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1,533.26
|160.32
|-2,470.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1,533.26
|160.32
|-2,470.31
|Minority Interest
|-0.46
|-1.64
|-2.28
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-146.46
|5.60
|-12.18
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1,680.18
|164.28
|-2,484.77
|Equity Share Capital
|5,709.76
|5,709.76
|4,047.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|12,061.70
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|92.39
|92.39
|91.20
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.98
|0.35
|-7.89
|Diluted EPS
|-2.98
|0.35
|-7.89
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.98
|0.35
|-7.89
|Diluted EPS
|-2.98
|0.35
|-7.89
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|--
|--
|--
|ii) Net NPA
|--
|--
|--
|i) % of Gross NPA
|--
|--
|--
|ii) % of Net NPA
|--
|--
|--
|Return on Assets %
|--
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Lakhs)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Lakhs)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Lakhs)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 11:00 am