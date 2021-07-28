MARKET NEWS

Central Bank Consolidated June 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,145.43 crore, down 0.47% Y-o-Y

July 28, 2021 / 05:01 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Central Bank of India are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,145.43 crore in June 2021 down 0.47% from Rs. 2155.49 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 250.27 crore in June 2021 up 70.01% from Rs. 147.21 crore in June 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,185.70 crore in June 2021 down 8.62% from Rs. 1,297.49 crore in June 2020.

Central Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.26 in June 2020.

Central Bank shares closed at 24.75 on July 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 94.88% returns over the last 6 months and 46.88% over the last 12 months.

Central Bank of India
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills2,878.372,245.493,147.10
(b) Income on Investment2,380.352,438.612,542.95
(c) Int. on balances With RBI211.29195.23173.51
(d) Others31.5620.59177.86
Other Income767.57895.08710.44
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended3,356.143,373.303,885.93
Employees Cost1,140.06900.301,040.63
Other Expenses587.24834.49527.81
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies1,185.70686.911,297.49
Provisions And Contingencies562.073,131.12977.42
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax623.63-2,444.21320.07
Tax416.48-1,089.57182.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities207.15-1,354.64137.42
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period207.15-1,354.64137.42
Minority Interest-0.500.39-0.61
Share Of P/L Of Associates43.62-87.4910.40
Net P/L After M.I & Associates250.27-1,441.74147.21
Equity Share Capital8,680.945,875.565,709.76
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.93.0889.7892.39
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.36-2.450.26
Diluted EPS0.36-2.450.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.36-2.450.26
Diluted EPS0.36-2.450.26
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA------
ii) Net NPA------
i) % of Gross NPA------
ii) % of Net NPA------
Return on Assets %------
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Lakhs)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Banks - Public Sector #central bank #Central Bank of India #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Jul 28, 2021 04:55 pm

