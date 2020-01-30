Central Bank Consolidated December 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,032.75 crore, up 11.28% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Central Bank of India are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,032.75 crore in December 2019 up 11.28% from Rs. 1826.69 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 164.28 crore in December 2019 up 124.07% from Rs. 682.42 crore in December 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,704.05 crore in December 2019 up 137.02% from Rs. 718.96 crore in December 2018.

Central Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.35 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2018.

Central Bank shares closed at 19.10 on January 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 6.11% returns over the last 6 months and -38.68% over the last 12 months.