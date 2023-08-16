Centerac Tech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 90.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in June 2023 down 90.17% from Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 down 101.21% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 93.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022.

Centerac Tech shares closed at 2.89 on August 29, 2022 (BSE)