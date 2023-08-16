English
    Centerac Tech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 90.17% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 12:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Centerac Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in June 2023 down 90.17% from Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 down 101.21% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 93.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022.

    Centerac Tech shares closed at 2.89 on August 29, 2022 (BSE)

    Centerac Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.050.200.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.050.200.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--0.140.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.000.010.00
    Depreciation--0.00--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.040.090.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.01-0.040.15
    Other Income----0.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.01-0.040.16
    Interest0.010.04--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.00-0.080.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.00-0.080.16
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.00-0.080.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.00-0.080.16
    Equity Share Capital1.101.101.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.00-0.070.14
    Diluted EPS---0.070.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.00-0.070.14
    Diluted EPS---0.070.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 12:00 pm

