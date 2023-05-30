Centennial Sutu Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.02 crore, up 10.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.02 crore in March 2023 up 10.76% from Rs. 11.75 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2023 up 72.18% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2023 down 5.08% from Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2022.

Centennial Sutu EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.22 in March 2022.

Centennial Sutu shares closed at 70.00 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 37.25% returns over the last 6 months and 18.95% over the last 12 months.