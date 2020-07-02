Centennial Sutu Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 13.98 crore, up 2.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.98 crore in March 2020 up 2.11% from Rs. 13.69 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020 down 97.19% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.63 crore in March 2020 up 46.11% from Rs. 1.80 crore in March 2019.

Centennial Sutu EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.06 in March 2019.

Centennial Sutu shares closed at 29.00 on July 01, 2020 (BSE)