Centennial Sutu Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.66 crore, up 1.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.66 crore in June 2023 up 1.24% from Rs. 13.49 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2023 down 2.27% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2023 up 5.41% from Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2022.

Centennial Sutu EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.80 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.82 in June 2022.

Centennial Sutu shares closed at 87.00 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 59.19% returns over the last 12 months.