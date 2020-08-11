Centennial Sutu Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.02 crore, down 57.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.02 crore in June 2020 down 57.95% from Rs. 14.32 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2020 down 61.38% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2020 down 18.45% from Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2019.

Centennial Sutu EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.43 in June 2020 from Rs. 1.12 in June 2019.

Centennial Sutu shares closed at 38.75 on August 10, 2020 (BSE) and has given -3.85% returns over the last 6 months