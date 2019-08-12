Centennial Sutu Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 14.32 crore, down 2.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.32 crore in June 2019 down 2.27% from Rs. 14.66 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2019 down 5% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2019 down 5.5% from Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2018.

Centennial Sutu EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.12 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.18 in June 2018.

Centennial Sutu shares closed at 42.00 on July 31, 2019 (BSE)