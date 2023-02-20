Centennial Sutu Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.13 crore, up 6.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.13 crore in December 2022 up 6.15% from Rs. 12.37 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 up 18.67% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2022 down 9.17% from Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2021.