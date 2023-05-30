Cenlub Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.13 crore, down 33.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.13 crore in March 2023 down 33.48% from Rs. 16.74 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2023 down 93.83% from Rs. 3.35 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2023 down 87.92% from Rs. 4.14 crore in March 2022.

Cenlub EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.44 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.18 in March 2022.

Cenlub shares closed at 278.35 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 110.79% returns over the last 6 months and 138.62% over the last 12 months.