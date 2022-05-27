Cenlub Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.74 crore, up 23.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.74 crore in March 2022 up 23.59% from Rs. 13.54 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.35 crore in March 2022 up 92.16% from Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.14 crore in March 2022 up 28.17% from Rs. 3.23 crore in March 2021.

Cenlub EPS has increased to Rs. 7.18 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.74 in March 2021.

Cenlub shares closed at 97.85 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)