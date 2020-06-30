Cenlub Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.78 crore, down 21.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.78 crore in March 2020 down 21.78% from Rs. 13.78 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2020 down 23.76% from Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2020 down 26.13% from Rs. 3.10 crore in March 2019.

Cenlub EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.93 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.48 in March 2019.

Cenlub shares closed at 33.45 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -36.10% returns over the last 6 months and -55.87% over the last 12 months.